Skylar Henderson, 25, gives us and treats herself to an exciting new stunt on a highline through a bay near San Francisco. Skylar, a personal trainer in Los Angeles, explained: “I know it sounds and sounds crazy, but highlining is safe. I am attached to the webbing by a harness and we have two webs so that if one gives way, the other will tighten and I will be safe. It’s also a team sport: it takes six to eight people to rig a high line and we’re all watching and checking to see if we’re doing things right.”

