There was a time, three years ago, when walking through downtown San Francisco offered a glimpse of what it meant for a city to be financially successful. Take the five-minute walk from the office building at 140 New Montgomery Street to a nearby salad shop.

The 26-story building, an Art Deco landmark that was once the tallest in the City, served as the headquarters for local search company Yelp. The nearby salad shop was part of a fast-growing chain called Mixt. The two of them had little more than closeness in common, enough of it back then.

Companies like Yelp put down roots in the high-energy City; Chains like Mixt flourished alongside them. As city centers have emptied, their once symbiotic relationship is unraveling. “This area was always full of people,” said María Cerros-Mercado, a Mixt manager who built her career downtown.

Today San Francisco has what is perhaps the most deserted major city center in the United States. Office buildings are at about 40 percent of their pre-pandemic occupancy, while the vacancy rate has skyrocketed from 5 percent to 24 percent since 2019. More ominously, its business district — the bedrock of its economy and tax base—revolves around a tech industry that is uniquely equipped to allow workers to stay home indefinitely.

In a matter of a few months, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman went from running an entrenched company in the City to vacating Yelp’s longtime headquarters and allowing his roughly 4,400 employees to work from anywhere.

Decisions like that, implemented in thousands of remote and hybrid work schemes, have forced office owners and the companies that depend on them to figure out what’s next. This has made the San Francisco area something of a test case in the multi-billion dollar question of what central business districts will look like when more work is done from home.

Ted Egan, the City’s chief economist, has warned of an imminent loss of tax revenue. Brokers have tried to promote a “flight to quality” in which companies move into higher-end spaces. Business groups and City leaders hope to reframe the urban core as a more residential neighborhood built around people as well as businesses, but neglect that rents would likely have to plummet for that to be feasible.

For now, the Center is trying to adjust to what amounts to a three-day work week. During a recent meal at a Mixt location in the Financial District, Leslie Silverglide, the company’s chief executive, pointed to the line of workers and the competition for outdoor seating. It was her, too, she pointed out, on a Wednesday, when offices are at about 50 percent of their pre-pandemic levels.

But if they’re not all going back to buy their $17 salads downtown, Mixt will follow them home.

That’s why Cerros-Mercado, 35, found herself one recent morning standing on a sidewalk waiting for an Uber. He used to walk downtown to work, but now he runs a Mixt branch in Mill Valley, a Marin County suburb with 14,000 residents and homes starting at $2 million. Mixt opened the Mill Valley location last year as part of a push to generate more business in residential neighborhoods and suburbs. During the height of the pandemic, Mixt laid off hundreds of workers and closed most of the Downtown stores for more than a year.

“If we didn’t have neighborhood restaurants, we wouldn’t have survived,” Silverglide said.

Business in downtown San Francisco has been picking up, but it’s unclear how close it will get to pre-pandemic traffic.

