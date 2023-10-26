A series of accidents, culminating in the death of a pedestrian, have forced the California Department of Transportation to suspend the license of Cruise robotaxis operating in the city of San Francisco

Alessio Macaluso





@

alessiomacaluso – Milan

Robotaxis banned. This is the official decision of the California Department of Motor Vehicles regarding self-driving vehicles Cruise made by General Motors and in service on the roads of San Francisco. The suspension, which has already come into force, applies only to public service vehicles which do not have a human driver present in the passenger compartment. On the other hand, all self-driving vehicles can continue to circulate with an operator at the wheel capable of intervening in the event of an emergency.

UNSAFE ROBOTAXIS — The Californian department was keen to underline that at the moment there is no scheduled date for the reinstatement of Cruise robotaxis in circulation. But at the same time it is highly probable that it is not a ban intended to be definitive. That it is not a permanent provision can also be seen from the fact that the US transport office itself informed GM management about the measures necessary to obtain the restoration of the permits. At the moment the department stated that it has taken action because: “robotaxis would not be safe for public circulation“. See also Astros confirm their great season: World Series champion!

MANY ACCIDENTS — In fact, in recent months, Cruise cars have created a long series of inconveniences to traffic in the city. From the formation of traffic jams, to the killing of a dog, from ending one’s run in road construction sites or being an obstacle to emergency vehicles. But the most serious event was undoubtedly there death of a pedestrian. The incident saw a traditional taxi with a driver hit a woman in her tracks, throwing her into the lane intended for robotaxis. Here, she was hit again by a Cruise vehicle without a driver and was left stuck under the vehicle. Once after the collision, the electronics of the robotaxi would have performed an emergency maneuver that provides approaching the edge of the road. Maneuver conducted in this case regardless of the presence of the woman under the body. According to the Californian authority, driverless vehicles would therefore not have the capacity to act correctly in the event of an accident with a pedestrian. Now it’s up to General Motors to respond, restoring its vehicles following the measures highlighted by the transport office. See also The risk of Chelsea disappearing is real