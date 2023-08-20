An autonomous vehicle from the Cruise company travels through the streets of San Francisco, California. JOHN G. MABANGLO (EFE)

A pair of incidents on Thursday has led to a reduction in the number of self-driving taxis in San Francisco. It is likely that the hundreds of tourists who have visited the Californian city during the summer have seen rolling through its streets with no one behind the wheel, at least one of these Cruise vehicles, owned by General Motors. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV, for its acronym in English) reported Friday night that the company has agreed to reduce by half the number of cars it has on the road while the crashes are investigated. These accidents come just a week after San Francisco extended driving licenses to two autonomous taxi companies.

“Cruise will have no more than 50 pilotless vehicles in operation throughout the day and 150 overnight,” the DMV said in a statement released late Friday. The department has warned that it reserves the decision to withdraw the company’s operating permits if the investigations that are being carried out determine that these cars represent an “irrational risk to public safety.”

On Thursday night, one of Cruise’s taxis collided with a fire truck that was going to attend to an emergency. According to the explanation given by the company, the vehicle had a green light at an intersection and could not detect the bus in time, which was traveling in a lane in the opposite direction to skip the red traffic light. In a statement, Cruise said the buildings at the corner of Polk and Turk streets blocked the view of the unit’s cameras, so they did not perceive firefighters until they were halfway through the intersection.

“Cruis’ car identified the risk of collision and began deceleration maneuvers, but could not avoid the crash,” the company statement said. these cabs, indicates the statementThey also have radars that must detect the sirens of emergency vehicles around them. “Throughout the 4.8 million kilometers traveled by our autonomous vehicles in San Francisco we have had more than 168,000 interactions with emergency vehicles in our first seven months of this year,” they say.

A user was on board the unmanned unit, who was treated at the same site by emergency teams and was later transferred to a hospital to be treated for “non-serious” injuries. Unlike services like Lyft or Uber, not everyone can board one of these units. Users can download the apps and then be on a long waiting list (one of which has more than 100,000 people) before they can request a ride.

The other incident occurred that same night a few blocks south of the city. An empty taxi was hit by a car that ran a traffic light at high speed.

Cruise last week became one of two companies that received authorization from local regulators to offer 24-hour taxi service. The permit does not place restrictions on the number of cars or on mileage. The company had, before the collisions, about 300 operational units at night and about 100 in the morning. This is only a small fraction compared to the more than 10,000 units that Uber and Lyft have in the area.

The other company is Waymo, a company that is backed by Alphabet (Google). It operates a hundred units (out of a total of 250) that move in San Francisco and San Mateo County, south of the city that serves as the cradle of several technology companies. Taxis, which have a maximum speed of 105 kilometers per hour, do not have permits to travel on the highways of the metropolitan area.

Despite the recent incidents, San Francisco is experiencing an autonomous transportation boom. While Cruise is being investigated by the authorities, other companies are moving forward with their tests. One of these is the Loop, which wants to give the city its first small-group transportation service. The company has invited some people to live the pilot tests that they are developing on the small Treasure Island, in front of the San Francisco Bay.

Loop’s small trucks move at a top speed of 20 kilometers per hour. They are not completely autonomous. During this trial period, the units are manned by a driver who intervenes in special situations, such as the appearance of an emergency vehicle on the route. In accordance with The San Francisco Standardthe inhabitants of Isla del Tesoro are happy with the possibility of having a new means of transportation in a region where most are forced to walk or have their own car.

