The city of San Francisco, in the United States, is investigating the X-shaped structure installed on the roof of Twitter’s headquarters, now called X, in yet another episode of the complicated relationship between its owner, billionaire Elon Musk, and the authorities.

An inspector from the city’s department of urban planning who went to check the large metal sign was not allowed into the building on Friday or Saturday, according to official reports.

However, a representative of the company told him that it was a “temporary illuminated sign for an event”.

At night, the structure glows with bright lights, and neighbors have complained that its light is so blinding that it’s distracting.

A week ago, Musk changed his Twitter name to X, a character he seems to love. He has already used it in another of his companies, SpaceX, and in the name of one of his children, X Æ A-XII, or X for short.

Musk wants to turn X into a platform similar to WeChat in China, with a combination of services.

“X is the future state of limitless interactivity – centered on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – that creates a global marketplace of ideas, goods, services and opportunities,” explained the company’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino.

But Musk ran into complications in San Francisco. City officials intervened when workers stripped the building of its original name. A part is still in place.

“I explained to the representatives [do grupo] that the structure [de X] should be removed or submitted for approval,” the inspector said in his report.

“Many have offered us great incentives to move X’s headquarters out of San Francisco, especially now that the city is in a tragic spiral of companies leaving,” Musk said on his social media on Saturday. But “we are not leaving,” he added.

In her profile, there’s a photo of the huge X lit up on the ceiling.

At the end of 2021, Musk moved the headquarters of his star company, Tesla, to Texas, a state with flexible supervision and a lower cost of living. He had clashed with the Californian authorities at the beginning of the covid pandemic due to the mandatory closure of the plant.