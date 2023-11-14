On one visit, Xi Jinping did more to get the San Francisco city government to clean up the streets than any American could.

Of course, the city of San Francisco actually manages to clear out homeless encampments, remove human feces and syringes from the sidewalks, and make downtown look clean and shiny in a matter of days. All it takes is enough motivation, like receiving a visit from Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Even the newspaper The New York Times Can’t deny the irony that the arrival of Xi and other foreign leaders is spurring efforts that presumably could have been started and carried out at any time with sufficient motivation:

“On Market Street, the city’s main thoroughfare, maintenance workers leveled uneven sidewalks and installed plywood over empty tree beds. Outside, a crew renovated a long-abandoned plaza into a park skateboard and outdoor cafe with ping-pong tables, chessboards and varieties of potted plants. Elsewhere, workers painted decorative crosswalks and new murals, erased graffiti, collected mounds of trash and removed scaffolding to display a renovated clock tower at the Ferry Building [terminal para balsas na Baía de San Francisco]. Perhaps the most obvious change was seen at the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building [Edifício Federal Nancy Pelosi, prédio federal de San Francisco]on the corner of Seventh and Mission streets, less than a mile from the conference center.”

Before I go any further, can I just point out how infuriating it is to live in a country with so many genuinely heroic, ancient, and under-recognized figures, and yet we name things after politicians whose greatest accomplishments were bringing lots of federal funds to their candidates? I realize that in the state of West Virginia, this statement is blasphemy.

Perfectly ironically, in August, “U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials advised hundreds of employees in San Francisco to work remotely for the foreseeable future due to public safety concerns outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street.” As commented Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernstto protect the building named in honor of the president of the Chamber, who Said border walls are “immoral”federal officials erected a tall chain-link fence.

In other words, the federal government’s official assessment is that the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building is not a safe place for anyone, which strikes me as an exaggerated metaphor.

Back to the Xi-driven cleanup:

“For two years, a persistent corner fentanyl market and a homeless encampment became features of the neighborhood. People regularly used drugs in an adjacent setting.

Most of them seemingly disappeared in the blink of an eye.

“Come on! Pack your bags,” a security guard repeatedly told some stragglers on Monday who were hunched over pieces of aluminum foil, which have become commonplace for drugs.”

It’s almost as if the San Francisco city government perceives Xi Jinping as the boss it needs to impress, rather than the voters whose exorbitant taxes (including an 8.625% sales tax!) pay the salaries of municipal employees. If it’s worth making the city safer, cleaner and more attractive for a visit from Xi, President Biden and a bunch of diplomats… why isn’t it worth making it safer, cleaner and more attractive for those who live there in full time?

On the other hand, the city is just moving the homeless out of the dome neighborhoods without caring where they go as long as they are off camera. One local affiliate of CBS reported: “The San Francisco Department of Housing and Social Support is not opening any special shelter capacity for APEC [sigla em inglês para Cooperação Econômica da Ásia e do Pacífico].” Ah, feel the compassion! It’s in moments like these that you realize that a city run by progressive Democrats is simply better run than your hometown, because the city government cares so much.

If you’re wondering who paid the $20 million to cover the costs of hosting the APEC summit, major donors include: “the Pritzkers, the Fishers, Alphabet Inc. Google and Apple Inc.”, and Graton Casino & Resort, which is owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria [são uma tribo indígena americana reconhecida federalmente].

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English: San Francisco Finally Cleans Up Its Drug Markets and Encampments — for Xi Jinping’s Arrival