Foliatti Casino deal marks NFL team’s first collaboration with foreign sportsbook

THE San Francisco 49ers announced that it has renewed its partnership with the Mexican bookmaker Foliatti. The information was published by Sports Business Journal this Thursday (22.Aug.2024).

The team at NFL (National Football League), however, did not disclose the period of the new agreement. It will be an expansion of the previous agreement between the club and the bookmaker, which was limited to casinos.

The deal also includes sports betting rights, ensuring that Foliatti will use the San Francisco 49ers’ intellectual property in promotional campaigns. The North American team is also looking to attract more fans through digital and social content in Spanish, as well as special events that will feature famous former players.

In 2023, the team made history by signing its first deal with a foreign bookmaker. It became the first NFL team to be sponsored by a non-American bookmaker.

This move has opened up new possibilities for international partnerships in the American Football League. In 2023, the NFL will begin allowing teams to be sponsored by international assets as part of the league’s Global Markets program policy.

With this, it seeks to expand the NFL’s presence in strategic markets outside the United States.