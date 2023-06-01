San Francesco Marathon 2023, Christian Gaston Illan and Annalisa Minetti brand ambassadors

A marathon on places dear to St. Francis, starting from the square of the Basilica of Assisi chand guards his tomb and arrival in Santa Maria degli Angeli, the casket of the Porziuncola, passing through Spello and Cannara. Christian Gaston Illan comments: ”It’s a special place, the race, in its human capacity, cultural training, combined with the beauty of this land can only be an unforgettable experience for every person who will come to run. I thank Father Federico Claure and all the organization of the event for the opportunity and trust. I’m very honoured, I really believe in the Union thread of this beautiful event and I’m sure it will be an opportunity for everyone to share”.

For participants in the San Francesco Marathon, by purchasing the bibwe also adhere to works of solidarity that will be identified and made public in the course of approaching the event on the official website of the event. Christian Gaston Illan is an Argentine-born lawyer and entrepreneur naturalized in Milan, passionate about sociology, television football commentator. In 2020 he published the book “Il Poncho Dei Papi”. With Bosh he is Brand Ambassador of the social sustainability project ‘Training for the Future’. Currently she collaborates with Beesness Magazine in the role of business partner.

