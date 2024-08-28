San Felice a Cancello, landslide in Caserta

Landslide in Caserta in San Felice a Cancello in the Talanico hamlet due to heavy rains. Two people are being sought missingThe firefighters who intervened on the scene evacuated some homes.

Cars stuck in mud

Since late afternoon yesterday, in the Avellino area, due to the torrential rainsthe Carabinieri were engaged in the Baianese district and on the Via Nazionale delle Puglie, near the motorway toll booth, where some motorists were blocked, creating traffic disruptionsThe toll booth was temporarily closed at both entry and exit to allow debris to be removed.

Downpour in Irpinia

In the municipality of Mugnano del Cardinale, a torrent flooded, invading the state road 7 bis and causing further problems for the traffic in the municipalities of Sirignano and Baiano. The Avellino Fire Department, Civil Protection and Anas also intervened on site to secure the area. Road restoration operations are currently underway.