The San Donato Group expands to European level: acquired the majority of American Heart of Poland, the leading independent provider of cardiovascular care in Europe, as well as one of the top three private healthcare providers in Poland. The operation, in collaboration with Gksd Srl“further strengthens its position as a leader in the European healthcare sector, in line with the strategic objective of supporting its consolidation. The agreement will give rise to excellence in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, helping to improve the quality of healthcare , of medical research and education in Europe”, underlines the San Donato Group (GSD) in a note.

The collaboration between the companies “will be deeply synergistic thanks to the complementarity of their areas of expertise, such as for example the expansion of the business model in Poland by leveraging the experience of GSD, the improvement of the research of highly qualified doctors, the collaboration in research and development, access to advanced healthcare education and training, exchange of know-how and best practices, creation of a healthcare equipment purchasing group, etc. It will also foster further consolidation of both in Poland and in Europe”, highlights Gsd.

“The development of quality health care, the advancement of research in the health field and quality education supported by the advancement and innovation of technology remain the main objectives of the San Donato Group – explained Paolo Rotelli, president of the “Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and Vice President of the San Donato Group – Poland is an important economy and GSD is looking forward to expanding and improving the quality of care in the country”. According to Kamel Ghribi, president of Gksd Srl: “The Group’s entry into Poland will also allow for greater collaboration in other sectors, including energy and infrastructure, which are also a key focus for Gksd Srl., and will the partnership between GSD and GKSD proves increasingly effective in the international expansion of the Group”.

For Adam Szlachta, Czech of the AHoP Group: “In recent years we have replaced all major medical equipment and invested in two new general hospitals to take our asset base globally. We are very proud that Gsd appreciated the quality of care medical and who will support us in further growth organically and through M&A. GSD is a great partner for future investments and brings incredible know-how to improve medical standards in Poland in close cooperation with NFZ. I am fully convinced that the partnership between GSD and AHoP will result in providing Polish citizens with the best healthcare services”.

Professor Pawel Buszman, Founder of AHoP, said: “As founder of AHoP, created in 2000, I am very pleased that our healthcare group joins the recognized international hospital network of Gruppo San Donato. Furthermore, it is important that the its further development is supported by the Gksd Group Ltd. Over the past 23 years we have been developing high-quality and integrated cardiovascular services for Polish citizens spread across the country, supported by state-of-the-art scientific research.As part of the new international group – has concluded – the experience of our staff will help support the further expansion of modern medicine in the world”.