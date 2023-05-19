MLS Commissioner Don Garber (second from left) stands with the owners of the new team in San Diego on Thursday. Gregory Bull (AP)

San Diego, the border city with Mexico, has been left with the 30th team in the MLS, the United States soccer league. The news was confirmed this Thursday after months of rumors and bids between cities, including Las Vegas and Sacramento, to see who would get a franchise. With the announcement, Major League Soccer (MLS) confirms its rapid expansion, having tripled in size since 2004, when it had 10 clubs. Today’s becomes the fourth team from California after the San José Earthquakes and the teams from Los Angeles, the Galaxy and LAFC, the current champion. The one from San Diego, whose name has not yet been released, will debut in 2025.

The MLS commissioner, Don Garber, has advanced the details from the Snapdragon stadium, with capacity for 35,000 spectators. It is the home of the San Diego Wave, the women’s league team, and will host the new team in two years. “Being here has been one of our main objectives since very early in the history of the MLS,” said the commissioner, who has been in charge since 1999. His bet has been exponential growth underpinned by the increase in sales of the tickets, the growth of corporate sponsorship and the new global showcase offered by Apple TV, which took over the broadcast rights.

“For the people of San Diego, soccer is life,” Garber added. The executive has spoken of the potential of the city, an area that enjoys a binational dynamic because it is on the border with Tijuana, Mexico. “This city has packed matches for the Wave, the US men’s team and the Mexico national team as well,” he said. “The time had not given, but we never gave in to the idea of ​​being here,” he concluded.

The landing of the MLS in San Diego is thanks to the Egyptian tycoon Mohamed Mansour, who has a personal fortune valued at over 3,600 million dollars, according to Forbes. The league has not specified the investment made by the politician and businessman from Man Capital, but the specialized sports press affirms that he is leading an offer of around 500 million dollars. The figure was published by sportico and underscores the appreciation the league has had in recent years. In 2019, for example, David Tepper, the owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, paid $325 million for Charlotte FC. This year, St. Louis FC, from Missouri, made their MLS debut. Investors shelled out $200 million for the franchise in 2019.

Egypt, tribes and the San Diego Fathers

Mansour appeared this morning before the city that will house his team. “This club is yours, it belongs to you. We are only their custodians,” announced the businessman, who has as partners the Sycuan tribe of the Kumeyaay nation, one of the twelve groups of Native Americans who have claimed a presence in the region for 12,000 years and who today own casinos. , golf courses and hotels in the city. “If they’re not local, I wouldn’t know who to call local,” joked the Egyptian. The MLS has highlighted that it is the first native tribe that has a stake as shareholders in the competition. The Sycuans had already shown interest in entering the business since 2021, but the idea began to gain traction in October, when Mansour joined the negotiations. Manny Machado, the star baseball player for the San Diego Padres, also has a percentage within the ownership group. “Our goal is simple, build a winning team that you can be proud of,” Mansour stated.

Mansour, who has English citizenship and lives in London, chairs Man Capital, an investment fund with dozens of businesses in different industries. It has 60,000 employees in offices in 200 offices around the world. The conglomerate has General Motors car distributors, construction machinery, as well as investments in Uber, Facebook and Airbnb, among others. He also has a long political career. He was transport minister between 2006 and 2009 for Hosni Mubarak, an autocrat who ruled for 30 years until the Arab spring toppled him in 2011. In England, he is close to the Conservatives, who named him one of the campaign treasurers who brought Rishi Sunak to Downing Street. But at the stadium, Mansour, a Manchester United fan, recalled his ties to the sport. He spoke of his uncle, a player who visited the Egyptian national team jersey in the World Cup played in Italy in 1934.

Among the various businesses in Masour is also right to dream, a network of soccer academies (Dream Academy), clubs and partners that spot talent on pitches around the world. This has served as a quarry for 13 footballers who today play for various MLS clubs. But the export of athletes has not been limited to the American league, but also to UEFA clubs. In the World Cup in Qatar there were seven athletes who left the academy and defended the jersey of their national teams. Right to Dream also operates FC Nordsjaelland of the Danish first division. Tom Penn, a sports executive from the Right to Dream environment, will be the sports director of the team that will get the ball rolling in 2025 in the border city.

