Marvel Studios decided to highlight its presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with a drone show, where the company highlighted characters such as Deadpool, Wolverine, Fantastic Four and Galactus.

The studio’s intention to promote the productions it is working on is clear. In the case of the first two, it is in relation to Deadpool and Wolverinewhose training in the United States was on July 26, 2024. It is now available and of course has post-credits scenes.

This San Diego Comic-Con 2024 drone display took place over Petco Park, and the most peculiar thing was that there was no advance notice that it was taking place. At least that’s what some viewers on social media pointed out.

We Recommend: Deadpool and Wolverine have already set a new record for earnings in a pre-release.

Those who had just seen Deadpool and Wolverine in the H-Hall at the convention venue were deeply impressed by this spectacle. What came next was from the other Marvel Studios production that is currently being filmed.

Fountain: Facebook.

First up was Galactus, though only his unmistakable head, which was practically the size of a baseball stadium. Next came the Fantastic Four logo, which subsequently burst into flames in the sky.

That’s because the drones also included pyrotechnics, resulting in a hybrid show at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 that was hard to ignore because of its spectacular nature.

The team behind this drone display was Sky Elements Drones, a Texas company, while management was handled by Marvel Studios and Disney. According to some witnesses, this presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was the largest to include the use of drones and pyrotechnics.

Fountain: Facebook.

However, this information should perhaps be corroborated by an official source. What is clear is that fans are very attentive to what Marvel does.

Aside from Marvel Studios and San Diego Comic-Con 2024 we have more geek information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.