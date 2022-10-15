After the success of the return of the Clásica Cclística on July 20, the local mayor’s office of San Cristobal He decided to raise the sports bet, in his intention to become the hotbed of the new Bogota pedaling professionals.

After the success of the return of the “Cycling Classic of July 20”, the local mayor’s office of San Cristóbal decided to raise the sports bet, in its intention to become the hotbed of new Bogota pedaling professionals.

(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)

(Falcao García scores a great goal, but it is annulled: this was the action)

Next Sunday, October 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the “Crono Escalada” 2022 will take place.

ready legs

This particular race has components that are very different from those already carried out, since it is a series of cycling competitions, divided by categories, which take place on a slope – in this case, the upper part of the town – where athletes must climb at full speed. speed, with the winner being the one who manages to do it in less time: in other words, a “Time Trial”.

The layout of the climbing time trial was carried out by the sports team of the local mayor’s office and includes a 4.8-kilometer route, in which cyclists will cross four different UPZs and traditional neighborhoods of San Cristóbal, such as the July 20, Bello Horizonte, La Victoria, Bellavista, etc.

The first competition will start at 7:00 am in front of the park of Granada Sur stage II, next to the local mayor’s office of San Cristóbal and will end approximately 40 minutes later, in the vicinity of the moralba park.

“This is a very demanding competition, and despite not being conceived for professionals, it requires enormous physical, technical and mental preparation to be able to endure the course, and especially if you want to win. I attended the test ride with my bicycle eight days ago and believe me, it is very hard,” said Juan Carlos Triana, mayor of San Cristóbal.

The organizers of the event established two sports hierarchies for the contest: one of them is the “Road Cycling” (for competition bicycles), where athletes can run in the categories: pre-child, child, pre-youth, youth, sub 23 , elite, Master A, Master B, Master C (all three for adults) and Master D (for older adults) in the female and male branches.

The second hierarchy is known as “Mountain Bike” (it is the same race, but developed with all-terrain or mountain bikes). There, the cyclists will race in smaller categories, these being: youth (underage), single (from 18 to 30 years old), senior (from 30 to 39 years old) as well as master A, master B and master C ( older adult in this case).

“It should be noted that this is the first edition of the climbing time trial that we do in the town, and we are happy, since the capital’s cycling league integrated it as the fourth stage of the return to Bogotá, which will take place in the framework of the 2022 national sports games”, revealed the local president.

For the climbing time trial, the participation of 350 cyclists is expected, who previously registered, both in person and virtually. Although it is not a requirement to be a resident of the town, the mayor’s sports team highlighted that most of the participants on the official list come from the different neighborhoods of San Cristóbal; which positions this sector in the south of Bogotá as an important quarry for Colombian cycling.

“Although registration is now closed, we are considering the possibility of opening another 50 additional places on the day of the race. We will inform you in a timely manner,” Triana clarified.

The winners will receive multiple prizes per category, represented in redeemable bonuses for sporting goods, for a value close to 10 million pesos.

Finally, the local mayor’s office announced that several roads in the town will be temporarily closed this Sunday, only while the different races take place. The Secretariat of Mobility of Bogotá will carry out several controlled steps: on Avenida Calle 36 Sur with Carrera 3ª Este; Carrera 4 Este with calle 41ª Bis Sur and transversal 3c Bis Este, among others.

(Manchester United player is arrested for violating police control)

(Piqué, cornered: they reveal Shakira’s alleged plan for the Qatar World Cup)

Sports