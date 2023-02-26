San Colombano Certenoli – A fire broke out on the top floor of a building in San Colombano Certenoli, shortly after 20. The Chiavari firefighters, the carabinieri of the Chiavari company, the local police and the 118 medical personnel are working on the spot.

The house where the fire broke out overlooks the state road. The rescuers removed two elderly people from the lodgings, who live in the apartment where the flames started and the neighbours. No one would have been injured or intoxicated, operations are underway.