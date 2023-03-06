Lollipop Chainsaw is a third-person action-adventure game developed by Grasshopper Manufacture. The story follows Juliet Starling, a cheerleader who fights off a zombie invasion with a chainsaw and pom-poms. The game combines fighting, shooting, and platforming elements, and is noted for its humor and colorful visual style.

Currently we have few cosplayers with the experience of San Chan Claudia, a person dedicated to this hobby for almost a decade, generating a wide gallery where he embodies hundreds of video game, anime and manga characters.

On this occasion, San Chan gives us his interpretation of Juliet Starling, protagonist of the Lollipop Chainsaw video game. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that she wears this cosplay, but this revisit can be related to the announcement of the remake that we will soon have in our hands.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Let’s hope that more people dedicate themselves to cosplay at this level to lead Mexico to become one of the best exhibitors at international conventions.