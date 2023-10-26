San Carlo Theatre, the pool of lawyers (including that of Business) beats the government. Lissner remains in place

Stéphane Lissner he won his legal battle and the Meloni government came out very badly. This is the final epilogue, barring further twists, of the soap opera on San Carlo Theater in Naples. The executive, through the Minister of Culture Sangiulian, had decided to write a law decree ad personam, or rather against personam, to oust the French Maestro and entrust the role to the outgoing Rai CEO Carlo Fuortes. But the judges – we read in Repubblica – have expressed their opinion and they agreed with Lissner who remains firmly in office, superintendent And artistic director of San Carlo. At least until the definition of the constitutionality judgment requested by the college of magistrates who over two weeks ago listened, at the hearing, to the positions of the Foundationwhich she had entrusted to the State Attorney’s Officeand of the French superintendent accompanied by a first-rate defensive team: the labor law expert Claudio Morpurgothe governance expert Pietro Fioruzzi and the constitutionalist Giulio Enea Vigevani (That he is also the legal defender of Affaritaliani.it).



The sentence – continues Repubblica – is a torpedo on the norm with whom superintendent Stéphane Lissner had been defenestrated from San Carlo. A shoulder that hits the Meloni governmentthe Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiulianthe legislative office of Palazzo Chigithe San Carlo Theater Foundation: the Court of Naples believes that the decree that ousted Lissner, regardless of a contract that expired in 2025“violas the principles of articles 3, 97, 98 and 77 of the Constitution” and with an order issued yesterday requests the intervention of the Council. Not without pointing out: “The rule does not meet the standards of reasonableness and coherence, it is not functional to objectives of general public interest, it negatively affects the smooth running and continuity of administrative action, it is harmful to the only worker who is the recipient of the ad hoc rule and it was adopted by law decree in the absence of the prescribed requirements of necessity and urgency”.

