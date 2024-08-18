The Carabinieri Special Intervention Group raided the apartment of San Candidowhere a 50-year-old man had barricaded himself after killing a woman and her father

Hours of terror in South TyrolThe Carabinieri Special Intervention Group raided the apartment of San Candidowhere a 50-year-old man had barricaded himself after killing a woman and her father. The man shot at the GIS soldiers who did not return fire and then took refuge in another room of the apartment, where he turned the gun on himself, seriously injuring his throat. Thehomocide It would have been committed around midnight.

“Civil protection warning revoked for the municipality of San Candido. The police operation is over and there is no longer any danger for the population of San Candido“. This was announced by the South Tyrolean Civil Protection, after the GIS agents broke into the apartment in via San Corbiniano in San Candido, where a man who allegedly killed a woman and her father was holed up.