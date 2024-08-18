Ewald Kühbacher, the 50-year-old involved in a dramatic event in San Candidodied in Bolzano hospital. Kühbacher was arrested after committing a double homicide on the night between August 17 and 18. The man killed his 90-year-old father and a 50-year-old neighbor. After committing the crimes, Kühbacher took refuge in his apartment and targeted the rescuers, including the fire brigade and the police, who rushed to the scene. The former security guard then tried to take his own life by shooting himself in the throat with a rifle, inflicting serious injuries.

The intervention of the emergency forces had initially been requested for a smell of gas reported by a neighbor, who also reported explosions that could be interpreted as gunshots. When the police arrived, the situation had turned out to be much more complex and dangerous than initially expected. Police, Carabinieri, and volunteers from the White Cross had been mobilized to manage the emergency.

The Special Intervention Group (GIS) of the Carabinieri was instrumental in resolving the crisis without further casualties, by raiding the apartment where Kühbacher had barricaded himself. The man, after being seriously injured, was transported to theBolzano hospitalwhere he later died. The investigation is currently ongoing and the apartment of Kühbacher and his father has been placed under seizure.

The mayor of San Candido, Klaus Rainerexpressed the community’s deep sorrow for the loss of the neighbor and the father of the killer, highlighting the importance of the work of the emergency forces. Rainer emphasized how shocked the community is by the event and thanked the police for having handled such a critical situation. Now, the community is united in mourning and trying to find comfort and support after this tragic incident.