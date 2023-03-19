San Benigno node in Genoa, the launch of the second deck that connects the Canepa seafront to the flyover has been completed



Genoa – It started on Saturday morning and was completed last night, Sunday 19 March, the launch of the second deck of the San Benigno node, part of the overall connection system that will allow the flyover to be directly connected with the Canepa seafront in a westerly direction, easing congestion on the spiral. The first deck was placed last Sunday.

In order to create the least possible interruptions to the viability of via di Francia, the two metal decks, weighing about 100 tons each, they were assembled on the ground and then placed on the piles previously set up for this purpose.

The upgrading of the San Benigno junction, in the municipality of Genoa, is envisaged in the Investment Plan of Highways for Italy with an expenditure of approximately 51 million euros. It is an intervention that aims to resolve the conflicts present in the area of ​​the helicoidal, facilitating travel to/from the Port, to/from the motorway and to/from the Ponente/Levante of the city.