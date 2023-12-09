In 2023 we are still at this. The initiative of the Municipality of San Benedetto del Tronto with the sexy calendar that accuses those who oppose it of political exploitation. The president of Assoalbergatori: “I didn’t want to believe it.” Top the reference to Pope Francis

Perhaps in San Benedetto del Tronto they think that culture derives from culo and not from the Greek colon (means to colonize). Otherwise the Municipality’s decision to put its signature on the calendar cannot be explained “Culture and beauty” 2024with photos of girls in bikinis, portrayed many times in sexy poses.







Even on December 6th the calendar was presented with a lot press conference in the Municipality. The “Miss Grand Prix 2024” initiative aims to raise awareness of the town as a tourist destination, photographing unforgettable views of San Benedetto del Tronto, the organizers explained. But you will allow us: at first glance the curves of the seductive girls in sensual poses are more imprinted. “It’s about it,” explained majority councilor Umberto Pasquali who promoted the initiative, “a showcase for our city which in this way can be further known throughout the peninsula”. So does the organization promote itself with asses and tits in bikinis? Great I’d say, especially in times of great caution towards the chauvinist culture that commodifies women’s bodies.

And last but not least, the main purpose would be “the environmental protection of the sea”, “and this is why the photos were taken in the port area”, so they write on the calendar. The protection “is carried out by the San Benedetto navy with the ‘Plastic Fishing’ project and the Pope thanked them publicly. It is known that plastic in the sea is fought with “pussy!”.

And then the reference to the Pope on a calendar of undies at the seaside? From Oscar! Not even Cettolawhatever he had dared so much. Pope Francis is almost never missing from the Italian news lately, see the latest case concerning the Vatican’s relations with the NGO leader Luca Casarini.

Perhaps the Catholic wing of the majority component, there is one, wanted to leave an indelible mark on this charitable initiative? Yet councilors for Tourism, Productive Activities and Culture are all women, respectively Cinzia Campanelli, Laura Camaioni, Lia Sebastiani.

At the beginning, councilor Pasquali argued that the Municipality, led by mayor Antonio Spazzafumo, finance the initiative with 7,000 euros of public money. Anyone who requests the calendar will have it delivered free of charge by the Municipality. Among the private sponsors, the most prestigious is Ducati.

But as soon as the fact becomes public everyone rises up, perhaps not understanding the foresight of the administration. The coordinator of the Centro Civico Popolare, one of the majority groups, issues a press note in which he declares to distance himself from the calendar initiative, and in which they recall that the councilor in charge of tourism, Campanelli, did not agree and did not participate in the implementation.

They do not consider the images used to be absolutely appropriate and require immediate discussion with the majority. The minority rises up talking about sexism. The opposition councilor Luciana Barlocci accesses the documents asking if there is patronage from the body and the answer is negative. However, the Municipality’s logo still remains on the calendar, as does the initiative made official by the Municipality via press release on December 7, complete with a rebuke to the opposition accused of exploiting the case.

The Municipality: “The project includes various promotional activities, all developed together with Claudio Marastoni’s agency, some of which have already taken place in the past months with great public success, such as the Easter in Red, Rosso Italia and La Notte della Lira events.





The collaboration then developed with the participation of the City of San Benedetto, last November, at the EICMA in Milan, the most important trade fair in the sector, with more than half a million visitors. On that occasion the agency presented us with the possibility of realizing it the shooting of the ‘Miss Grand Prix’ Calendar. The Miss Grand Prix event which took place in Pescara this year has existed for 36 years and almost every year a calendar is created, each year with a different theme: for 2024 the theme was ‘Culture and Beauty’. It is underlined that the various initiatives carried out have allowed the city of San Benedetto to appear 11 times on national television channels (Rai Uno, Rai Due, Rai Tre, Rete 4, Canale 5, Italia 1, TGCOM) and to obtain around 20 publications in national monthly and weekly magazines, without forgetting the city’s presence in over 150 online newspapers throughout Italy”.

Barlocci ad Italian Business: “It’s a public body out of this world. On all pages of the calendar there is the logo of the Municipality of San Benedetto del Tronto. I have nothing against girls, let alone, but I was even ashamed to go to this press conference of theirs. This is extremely serious and in bad taste. I don’t know that the Municipalities do initiatives of this kind.”

The president of Assoalbergatori Nicola Mozzoni: “As soon as I received this news I didn’t want to believe it and I don’t want to talk about how useless this initiative is on a promotional level. Maybe we’ll talk about this aspect later because everything loses its meaning here.” In the city there is no talk of anything else. The Municipality finds itself forced into an about-face with a passage in the press release: “The project to create the calendar is not part of the contribution that the Municipality intends to release, but was entirely financed by private sponsors and some copies were then donated to the Municipal Administration. The presence of the Municipality’s logo was intended as a reconfirmation of this fruitful collaborative relationship.”

How did Checco Zalone sing? We need more fiiiiiii…trust, in this case, in the municipal administration. And then it’s time to say it: Horny people from all over Italy unite, San Benedetto del Tronto is ready to welcome you.













