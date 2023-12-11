In that small Adriatic oasis called San Benedetto del Tronto, an uproar worthy of an Italian comedy has broken out

At the center of the scene everyone is talking about the calendar which was supposed to celebrate the beauty of the city, but which instead for many ended up commodifying the female body. An old-fashioned idea that can make you smile for its tragicomic naivety.

But what do the female councilors in the council of the civic mayor Antonio Spazzafumo, Cinzia Campanelli (Tourism, Youth policies), Laura Camaioni (Productive activities), Lia Sebastiani (Culture, Equal opportunities) think?

Councilor Campanelli, as a woman do you feel represented and do you agree with the initiative?

It is the initiative of a single councillor, personal, without having been shared. Together with my group, Popular Civic Center, we published a rather harsh press release, I hope our thoughts were understood. I really don't agree with this type of promotion through muscular men or models. This is not a women's issue. It is a type of communication that I consider obsolete for this historical moment. But the initiative is not actually the calendar, the initiative was a whole series of actions that concerned a promotion, such as those at EICMA

But have you seen the images of your presence at EICMA there too?

In what sense?

In the sense that given that the girls are beautiful, the photos are taken by professionals, as in the bikini calendar, even at the EICMA we have the misses posing for road safety. Is there no other way to promote content?

Oh well, they do this kind of promotion that I throw my hands up for, that is, I don't want to get into professionalism or the kind of promotion. It's a kind of beauty that I don't like to combine with a tourist promotion. If they were muscular male models, it would have been the same thing for me. The calendar was also a gift

But it should go in, there is the brand of the city which represents. THEn jointto have you seen the calendar?

I knew about this calendar but I didn't know the contents. Even during Sanremo, there is the Municipality of Sanremo which promotes itself and there was Belen half naked… But we would be hypocrites, in short, and I don't want to be a moralist, because here I am not a moralist

It's not a question of moralism, it's a question of a Municipality that thinks of promoting tourist activity through the commodification of women's bodies. Do you share this kind of thing?

I expressed what I think, okay?





I'm talking about the communication model, the type of message that a public body is giving. One of the girls is also a minor, 15 years old, Azul Prandini? I don't know if she knows

I wasn't told anything. If she's a miss I imagine she can do those poses and those photos

Beautiful but would you send your 15 year old daughter in a bikini to represent your municipality?

That depends on the parents, I have three older daughters, if they feel like doing something like that, in their freedom, they do it

But when she had a daughter under 15, would she have sent her? I ask you, you are also a parent

At 15, a daughter, honestly, I would hope would do something else.

Councilor Camaioni, do you agree with the initiative, do you feel represented as a woman?

There are no comments to make, the administration did not pay for the calendar

It's clear, but the Municipality still has the symbol underneath, I wanted to understand what she thought about it, she is the councilor for Productive Activities and she is a woman.

The calendar certainly doesn't bother me, I think we went a little too far with this story, it doesn't harm me in any way. That was part of the promotion that was done at EICMA, the Miss Grand Prix, as a collaboration together with San Benedetto and so they decided to make the calendar here in San Benedetto.

Associating the commodification of the body with a product or in this case with a municipality, don't you see it as a problem?

Look, honestly no, in the sense that, at least as far as I'm concerned, if we talk about beauty, we talk about it in the broadest sense of the term, here we're not talking about commodification, the woman must be free to do what she wants, in every way

Certain. But we see some girls in bikinis, there is even a 15-year-old, I don't know if she has daughters, but it seems to me that a municipality that uses the image of a woman in a bikini to advertise its monuments is perhaps a bit poor. Don't you have other tools to advertise your beauties?

Of course, certainly yes, but it's not that the Municipality used the girls as a tool

But how? There is the brand of the Municipality, San Benedetto del Tronto on the calendar. If the Municipality thinks that this is not appropriate, it removes the mark, or discusses it, thinks about what to do

Of course, we will certainly discuss it, I honestly haven't followed the whole story because I'm busy with the topic of Christmas, with the villages, with the traveling entertainment, so I haven't particularly focused on this topic. But it will be talked about and it will be appropriate.

The Councilor for Culture and Equal Opportunities, Lia Sebastiani, he didn't answer the phone. Likewise with telephone messages.









