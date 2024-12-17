The future president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Carlos San Basilio, pointed out this Tuesday that “there is not an avalanche of institutions” that want to be active in the operation of cryptocurrencies, so that hopes that the regulator can carry out “a controlled digestion” of the entry into force of the MiCA directive next December 30. MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Directive) is the European standard that will regulate providers of this type of services. San Basilio appeared today at the Economy Commission in the Congress of Deputies to receive approval for his candidacy as number one market supervisor. All parliamentary groups, a total of 18, have endorsed his appointmentas well as that of Paloma Marín as vice president of the CNMV. Both have responded to different questions from the deputies. The next step is for the appointment to take place by the Government, and its publication in the BOE. Until that time, the current president and vice president, Rodrigo Buenaventura and Montserrat Martínez Parera, will continue in office. Carlos San Basilio will replace Rodrigo Buenaventura as president of the CNMV.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, which have monopolized a good part of the questions, San Basilio hopes for this controlled digestion, always “maintaining prudence and emphasizing the difference that will continue to exist” between the cryptos and other financial products that do benefit from Fogain [Fondo General de Garantía de Inversiones]”something that is not going to happen with crypto assets.” The CNMV will maintain “all alert measures to disseminate information about the differential risk that these assets have,” he emphasized.

In response to questions related to BBVA’s takeover bid for Sabadell, Carlos San Basilio avoided giving opinions, but he did point out that the decision announced by Rodrigo Buenaventura to wait for the CNMC’s opinion before making a decision at the CNMV seems “reasonable” to him, since this will allow “to know in greater detail the final conditions.” “, especially in the case of an exchange operation. The future president of the regulator also promised “to act with maximum independence” in this operation.

To a question about the loss of relevance of the Spanish stock market in the international market, he highlighted that this “is one of the elements to which more analysis and more action must be dedicated.” On the other hand, San Basilio demanded “greater autonomy for the CNMV” in “basic” issues such as filling vacancies, and alluded to the need for the CNMV to have “the necessary technical, but above all human, means”; “I know well the professionalism and rigor of the CNMV employees, but also the rigidities to which the current human resources management framework subjects them,” he explained. “It is not just about the size of the workforce and guaranteeing gender equality; it is also essential to have the necessary skills, especially in new areas such as digital, and with the necessary motivation to improve the working conditions of the workforce. are fundamental,” he added.