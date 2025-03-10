The first great anger of Survivors He arrived during the first night of the experience. Furia beach contestants were in the boat on the way to their beach after having lived the nominations and Samya released a comment as a question.

“Let’s see, Tell me who has nominated me, piece of false“Samya released. Both Joshua Velázquez and Laura Cuevas admitted to having voted to her partner. However, the young woman just jumped against Laura.” Is you going to be with the people who pay my own, “he asked.

Both were engaged in a fight where much of what they said, since they only shouted were understood. “You don’t know what you have come, you will last a quarter of an hour“Laura could be understood. It was live, during Sunday night, when everything began to clarify.

“She jumped without more, I just released a comment on the air and felt bad,” Samya excused. Makoke and Joshua intervened. “You called us false, and we didn’t know it was a way of making a joke For you, “explained the designer.” It was not lacking, “she explained.

Laura revealed that The tensions disappeared 24 hours after the conflictalthough they engaged several more times. Live, too. “It’s tremendous,” Cuevas complained. “The relaxed little hand!” He repeated, since Samya gestured aggressively when he spoke.