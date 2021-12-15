Shortly after the disqualification in the Monday evening episode of Big Brother Vip, Alex Belli he entered the house to talk to Alfonso Signorini about this tormented experience. The reception was not the best for him who had to deal with the opinions of his former teammates present in the studio. One of the hardest was Samy Youssef who began with harshness.

Samy Youssef directed on Alex Belli

“With all due respect, I think you are a man with no balls. If you know that you have an outside wife, who has her feelings, you have also played with the feelings of a person in the house, who, as you can see, is terribly ill. But you have shown little respect even to your wife, because you are her husband, not Soleil, who is a single girl and can do whatever she likes!”- said the model.

Source: web

But Alex changed the subject and responded by turning to something else: “You have to lower your ego, because you will always go to fight with everyone!”. At that point it was also to intervene Jo Squillo who replied saying: “You really talk about ego that you have so much!”. Then follows Clarissa who communicated to him how he is not so loved on the web for how he behaved and indeed, they tell him about all the colors.

It is no less Adriana Volpe, who finds that of Alex in recent weeks a real drama and not very successful in his opinion. In short, poor Alex found himself in the midst of a crossfire of controversy for the attitude he has had in the house in recent weeks and for how he handled the situation even with his wife.

His wife Delia who dumped him live and apparently continues her adventure with the Neapolitan entrepreneur Carlo Cuozzo. The young man posted a photo on Instagram that portrays her together with the model, writing: “It’s mine”.