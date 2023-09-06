Dhe young Munich energy software start-up Entrix has been able to attract well-known investors in a financing round. “It is investors who make a contribution and understand what makes the industry tick. You bring an outstanding industrial network and in-depth knowledge of the industry. That is worth a lot in our area,” says the 31-year-old founder and CEO Steffen Schülzchen in an interview with the FAZ. Since the company was founded in summer 2021, a total of around 8 million euros have been collected, most of it in the completed round. The company is valued at a low to mid double-digit million euro amount. One feels well positioned with the financing round and is fully financed in the long term, but at least well into the coming year, says the business administration graduate.

Pelion Green Future, backed by the family office of Rocket Internet co-founder Alexander Samwer, continued to lead the way. The family office has been on board as a financier since the very beginning. In addition, the family office Abacon of the Hamburg family Büll, which originally comes from the real estate sector, has also got involved. Abacon, in turn, is also a major shareholder in the solar and wind farm operator Encavis, which is listed on the M-Dax. The Berlin solar start-up Enpal and Kraftwerk Ventures are also invested. Benedikt Kormaier, among others, is indirectly behind Kraftwerk Ventures. He is publicly known as the managing director of the activist investor Enkraft Capital.

AI controls the battery storage

What exactly does Entrix software do? It is a program based on artificial intelligence that flexibly controls large battery storage systems in order to market the previously generated electricity at the maximum value on the stock exchange. Until now, battery storage has usually released its energy into the grid to compensate for fluctuations and ensure stability. But that alone is no longer an attractive market today, says Schülzchen.

The fully automated system accesses the customer’s battery storage directly. According to Schülzchen, the program also ensures that supply and demand in the electricity system are kept in better balance. “We carry out thousands of trades fully automatically every day,” says Schülzchen. Various factors are included in the algorithm. In addition to the properties of the storage facility, for example how much electricity can be charged and discharged, how quickly and at what intervals, the electricity markets and the weather also play a major role.







Entrix is ​​registered as an energy trader and currently serves the German and UK markets, with more to follow in the future. The customers are the owners of the storage and energy systems. This in turn can be family offices, infrastructure funds or even small and medium-sized municipal utilities. In the future, the founder can imagine many other groups, such as industrial companies or photovoltaic installation companies. These are companies that are active or invested in the energy market themselves, but do not want to worry about managing the storage facilities. The revenue model provides that Entrix receives a share of the margin achieved, there is no separate license or usage fee for the software.

Not only wind turbines and solar systems, storage is also needed

“The value of battery storage is becoming clearer. As an asset class, storage is picking up speed,” says Schülzchen. Because everyone is talking about the expansion of wind and solar energy, but corresponding storage capacities must also follow, he says. After all, the wind doesn’t blow constantly and the sun doesn’t always shine either. In addition, more and more heat pumps and e-cars are entering the market as buyers. Conversely, there are likely to be more fluctuations in the electricity system. From Schülzchen’s point of view, the storage capacities must also be controlled accordingly. And this is where Entrix comes in. “We are at the linchpin of the energy transition,” he says.

In a study published in June, consulting firm Aurora, which specializes in international energy markets, looked at Entrix’s program. The study states that the Entrix algorithms can sometimes generate around 15 percent higher sales than with the standard model that the experts had previously used for battery storage. Such data is important for Entrix, because banks, as financiers of infrastructure projects, also want to know how these will be profitable in the future.







The 25-strong Entrix team is made up of experts from a wide variety of disciplines. Technology boss Sébastian Schikora was previously responsible for Tesla’s stationary battery storage. One of the minds behind the algorithm is an economist with a PhD in auction theories from the renowned London School of Economics. Mathematicians and electrical engineers are also part of the young team.

Of course, Entrix also has larger competitors, such as energy companies themselves, such as Verbund or RWE. There are smaller and larger players, young and established companies. However, Schülzchen believes that Entrix is ​​well positioned in that all processes are completely covered from a single source.