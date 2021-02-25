One of those legendary action sagas returns to Xbox with a new installment. In addition, Koei Tecmo has wanted to offer a radical change in the presentation of Samurai Warriors 5, displaying a new visual design, which radically changes the previous proposals. With a design more focused on anime, Samurai Warriors 5 reveals Xbox release date with a new trailer that reveals its launch in the West.

As has been released in the new trailer de Samurai Warriors 5, European users and America will be able to enjoy this new game of action from July 27. Its launch is confirmed for both Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam.

Samurai Warriors 5 reveals its release date for Xbox, knowing that the game will be perfectly playable on Xbox Series X / S. It is a fact that may not be necessary to specify in the case of Xbox, but since they do it for the new Sony console, it is well to emphasize it. The only thing, that they could have housed a new option, or described an improvement, to account for how this game can perform on new generation consoles.

There don’t seem to be any specific plans, for now, considering that they will have worked to make a game that feels refreshed possible. After many years of being quite continuous, Samurai Warriors 5 changes its style to make it more attractive. As the trailer posits, “All character designs in the game have been completely redesigned and redesigned”, where you can list up to 27 playable characters between known fighters and new ones. Names are listed as Ieyasu Tokugawa and Hideyoshi Hashiba to Nō and Yoshimoto Imagawa, with special emphasis on the presence of Mitsuki, known as Ninja Kōga.

And with all this, what may be of interest is to know the news that comes to the saga, where it is explained how “New Musou actions have been added to the series, including newly designed frenzy attacks, which heighten the thrill of blowing up hordes of enemy soldiers in an exciting way”. Expanding the information on these new skills a little further, they add that “These actions are displayed in a vibrant new art style of Japanese ink painting, the SAMURAI WARRIORS series elegantly evolves to portray the Sengoku period in stunning fashion as the intertwined stories of Nobunaga and Mitsuhide unravel on screen as a roll of images from the Sengoku period. ‘

With all this, what may be more interesting for lovers of this saga, and this type of action games, is that Samurai Warriors 5 reveals his release date for Xbox for next July 27 in Europe.