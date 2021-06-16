KOEI TECMO GAMES is Omega Force announce that a demo for SAMURAI WARRIORS 5.

You will be able to download the demo at PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Within this trial version we will have the opportunity to experience the initial stages of the game, also allowing us to keep the save for use in the full version of the title so as not to lose the progress made. At the moment it is not clear if the software house will release the demo also outside of Japan.

Waiting for further news I remind you that SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 will be released in Europe next July 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more details on the title in our previous article.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu