SNK announced a delay for the update that will implement the rollback netcode in the fighting game SAMURAI SHODOWN, originally scheduled for this September. At the moment the development team is unable to communicate a new date. A new community beta test will be held in October on PC with the release Steam of the game. Below is the message shared by the developers.

“To ensure that the SAMURAI SHODOWN rollback netcode update is of the highest quality possible, we have decided to postpone its release from its previously scheduled date of September 2023. We are deeply sorry for this additional delay, as we know many of you have been anxiously awaiting this new feature.

In line with the release date change and our ongoing commitment to quality control, we plan to hold another Community Beta Test on Steam in October this year. Further information on the test will be provided as it becomes available. The new rollback netcode launch window will be announced in due course, pending the results of the above testing.

We thank you for supporting us as we do our best to make SAMURAI SHODOWN a more enjoyable online experience for everyone. We appreciate your continued support and enthusiasm.”

We remind you that SAMURAI SHODOWN is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Sqwitch and PC via Steam and Epic games Store. The Switch version will be the only one not to receive the update with rollback netcode.

Source: SNK Street Gematsu