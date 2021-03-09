Despite being announced for March 16, Samurai Shodown now runs at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X | S. SNK announced earlier this year that it would be releasing a patch for Samurai Shodown that would boost its performance on Xbox Series X / S to 120 FPS. With confirmation from SNK, game owners will need to upgrade to version 2.10 to add 120fps support for the game.

The new update weighs in at around 27GB, and in addition to adding 120 FPS support, it makes a few other notable changes. Samurai Shodown was first released in 1993 on Neo Geo. The saga was active until the early 2000s until it lost relevance. SNK has revived it with this reboot that has received rave reviews in this next-gen Xbox exclusive.

With the new update, Samurai Shodown now runs at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X | S. Double the FPS will be noticeable and a lot in those who have a television that offers support. What’s more, the game will feature Smart Delivery so those who bought the title on Xbox One, will receive a free copy in the next generation. This includes all the DLC they’ve already purchased, as well as their progress, so you’ll just have to update it again to get the next-gen version.

On the other hand, the director of the game, Hayato Konya, shared a video in which he announced that Samurai Shodown will have a physical version on Xbox Series X | S and that will also include all the characters from the first season. like Cham Cham, from the third season. He did not comment on the characters in season two, so we assume it will have to be paid for separately.