SN extension announced that the open beta test of the netcode rollback in SAMURAI SHOWDOWN it will hold on pcvia the platform Steamin the month of January 2023.

After that, netcode rollback will be officially available at PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and on PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam during spring 2023. The only version cut out will be the Nintendo Switch version, while the Stadia version will cease to exist together with the platform on January 18th.

The announcement came at the end of the trailer for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Season 2, which you can watch below.

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu