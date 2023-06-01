SN extension has postponed the update that will bring the netcode rollback to the online mode of SAMURAI SHOWDOWN. The corrective patch was originally supposed to arrive in the spring, but due to “various setbacks and extenuating circumstances” A decision was made during development to delay the update for a few more months.

Below are the words of the company.

Notice regarding the update of the SAMURAI SHODOWN netcode

SN extension worked hard on updating the netcode for SAMURAI SHOWDOWNoriginally planned for spring 2023. The first Community Beta Test it allowed us to understand what were the improvements to be made. However, due to various setbacks and extenuating circumstances during development and in light of our continued efforts to further improve the player experience, we have decided to postpone the official release of the update at the end of summer 2023.

We deeply apologize to our valued customers and passionate supporters who have been eagerly awaiting this update, as well as for any disappointment this decision may have caused. In light of this update calendar review, we plan to conduct the second one Community Beta Test on Steam in June 2023. We will share more details as they become available.

Rest assured, however, that we and our partners of Code Mystics We will work hard to deliver the smoothest online combat experience possible and we really appreciate your understanding and patience during this process.

SAMURAI SHOWDOWN is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The Switch version will be the only one not to benefit from the update, while there is still no news of a possible port to Playstation 5.

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu