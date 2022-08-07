The netcode rollback has now become a feature much requested by the players of any fighting game, and to try to make the gaming experience better, more and more developers are trying to implement it in their titles. SNKin fact, announced during theEVO 2022 that his too SAMURAI SHODOWN will soon be able to make use of this mechanic.

The developer is in fact collaborating with Code Mystics to be able to implement this mechanic in the game, which will be based on the same netcode solution used by THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV.

To see it arrive, however, it will take a fair amount of waiting, as the developer does not yet have a precise date, and everything is currently set for the spring 2023.

SAMURAI SHODOWN is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Street Steam and Epic Games StoreAnd Stadia.

Source: SNK Street Gematsu