It is worth noting that this version of Samurai Showdown It is designed for mobile phones and joins the console and PC editions that came out a few years ago with great success.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this edition of the classic fighting game has 27 available characters and is designed so that you can play it on your phone with touch controls, whether you are using an iOS or Android device.

Source: SNK

Also, don’t lose sight of the fact that this announcement comes with a very special detail, since it clearly says that no in-app purchases are necessary, it’s the complete game and you can enjoy it from start to finish without any problem.

Do you want more? It also includes an online game mode so you can measure yourself against other players. To that we must add that this version is only available to Netflix members.

Source: SNK

“The console version of Samurai Shodown was released in 2019, garnering immense success among fighting game fans around the world. This helped it spread to other platforms (including PC and cloud versions),” stated Yasuyuki Oda, the game’s producer.

“We are thrilled that Samurai Shodown is now coming to iOS/Android as a Netflix mobile app. We hope you all enjoy the incredible and intense combat that this title offers on your mobile devices.”

How to play Samurai Shodown and other games from the Netflix app

It is worth emphasizing that Samurai Showdown is available in the app Netflix either by visiting the App Store or Play Store. To this we must add that it is necessary that it is also released in your region to be able to play it without problems.

This is not the only important release that the app has had Netflixyou can also play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge which works great on the phone.

