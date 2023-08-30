Samurai Shodownremake of the great SNK classic, is now available free on iOS and Androidexclusively for subscribers to Netflix: this is confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion.

Published in 2019 on PS4 and Xbox One, to then also arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch, Samurai Shodown (here the review) therefore makes its debut on mobile with a reduction that lacks nothing, with a roster of twenty-seven characters and an online multiplayer mode.

“The console version of Samurai Shodown, released in 2019, received great support and was acclaimed by fighting game fans,” said producer Yasuyuki Oda. “That allowed us to bring the game even up other platformsincluding PC and cloud.”

“So we are thrilled to see Samurai Showdown make its debut on iOS and Android exclusively for Netflix subscribers: we hope you will enjoy its intense combat systembased on the use of weapons, even on mobile devices!”