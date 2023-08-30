SNK Corporation announces a partnership with Netflix for the release of SAMURAI SHOWDOWN on iOS and Android devices. Starting today, Netflix subscribers will be able to play the classic fighting game for free via the streaming platform’s app for their device.

This new iteration of the latest installment of the franchise will feature a system of easy and intuitive touch controlsthe ability to challenge other players from all over the world in online battles and the presence of all 27 warriors available on console and PC versions of the game.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the iOS and Android version of SAMURAI SHOWDOWNwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: SNK Corporation