D3 PUBLISHER And Shade shared a new trailer for the action game online SAMURAI MAIDENwhich introduces us to the character of Iyovoiced by Miku Ito.

Iyo is a ninja who serves Nobunaga, equipped with gunpowder, bombs and incendiary kunai. She has great respect and affection for Tsumigi, she would give her life to help her.

SAMURAI MAIDEN will see the light on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in Japan next December 1. It will be available in Occidende, on the same consoles and on PCfromDecember 8. Let’s see the new trailer below.

SAMURAI MAIDEN – Iyo Trailer

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu