D3 PUBLISHER has made available a site dedicated to Samurai Maiden, a title not yet officially announced, which presents a trailer lasting 20 seconds. The trademark had already been registered on May 18 in Japan and also on Twitter profile of the game and that Instagram have been updated revealing that more information is coming on August 2 and that the title will be released worldwide.

In addition, at the beginning of July, the game received a rating from the Clouded Leopard Entertainment in Korea, suggesting that perhaps it will take care of the language localization of the game. We leave you below the teaser released by D3 PUBLISHER in which the protagonist armed with a sword is visible, and we invite you to continue following us for subsequent updates.

Source: D3 PUBLISHER Street Gematsu