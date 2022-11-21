D3 Publisher and the developer shades have released a new gameplay trailer for the title SAMURAI MAIDENan important 10-minute video in which you can take a more in-depth look at the exciting action proposed by the game.

SAMURAI MAIDEN is coming up Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc via Steam from next December 8th. Below you can admire the brand new trailer, while if you missed the opening movie of the game you can catch it in the previous news.

SAMURAI MAIDEN – Overview Under cherry blossom trees in beautiful Japan, a young woman becomes… a samurai?? Experience fast-paced action in the Sengoku period as this girl slays demons and fights her way through the chaos! A burning temple. Whirlpools of black smoke rise high into the sky. The angry cries of the soldiers are heard all around. In front of you is a bearded old man… Wait, is that Nobunaga Oda?! A young woman of the 21st century with sharp swordsmanship finds herself at Honno-ji during the Sengoku period! Along with a trio of newfound ninja friends, she races through the Underworld beneath Honno-ji, facing rampaging corpses!

Nothing can stop this powerful all-female team, as the young girl-turned-samurai will tear enemies apart as the ninjas blast them away with their ferocious ninjutsu! And when things get tough, activate the special technique to make samurai and ninja lock their lips to improve their skills! There are so many exhilarating epic battles to take on! Slay the Demon Lord of the Sengoku period and forge eternal bonds with your ninja friends!

Source: D3 Publisher via Gematsu