PLAYISM announced that the “Japanese Rogue-lite Action” Samurai Bringerindependent title coming up PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd Steamwill be available next April 21.

In the game we should play the role of the hero of Japanese mythology Susano which, defeated by the terrible Orochiwill be saved in extremis by the sun goddess Amaterasu. To recover our strength and save Kushinada, the girl offered as a sacrifice to the eight-headed monster, we will have to defeat more than 100 Japanese heroes, including Oda Nobunaga, the governor Date Masamune, and the samurai Sanada Yukimura.

According to the publisher’s words, the game will offer procedurally generated levels, in which the defeat will not lead to the loss of all the resources collected, allowing the player to perfect the fighting style of their Susano.

Samurai Bringer will be sold at the price of € 9.99 and will support English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Source: PLAYISM