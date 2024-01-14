

Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Today, the Japanese national team begins its campaign in the 2023 Asian Cup held in Qatar with great ambitions to achieve the title. Japan is the first candidate agreed upon by all sports pundits and holds a unique record that is difficult to match, and is still capable of enhancing.

This number is represented by the fact that the “Samurai” have not lost any match in the group stage of the Asian Cup, since the 1992 edition, 32 years ago, and Japan has completed 24 consecutive matches, without losing in the group stage over 8 previous editions, during which it achieved victory in 18 matches, He tied in 6 matches, and was able to win all the group matches, during the 1996, 2015 and 2019 editions, but the irony is that he did not achieve the title in them.

In terms of scoring, the Japanese scored 56 goals at a rate of 2.3 goals per match, while they only conceded 14 goals, at a rate of approximately half a goal per match. The team also came out with a clean sheet on 11 occasions, and the largest results achieved by the “Samurai” is 8-1 over Uzbekistan in the 2000 edition in Lebanon, which is among the largest results in the history of the tournament.

Japan begins its journey in the tournament by facing stubborn Vietnam recently, where the two teams have faced each other 3 times since 2019, in which Japan won 1-0 twice and with difficulty, and they also tied in the third with a score of 1-1.

