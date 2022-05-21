The 22-year-old talent from Loano is ready for the new sporting challenge: his engagement in the Lombard team has been announced

Samuele Manfredi, 22, ready for the new challenge in handbike poses with the Team Equa jersey

Loano – Samuele Manfredi is ready for his new challenge: the handbike. The 22 year old from Loano is a new athlete of the Equa Team directed by the president Ercole Spada. For Manfredi it is a new important stage in his recovery path. Talent of the bike, in the Juniores category in 2018 Samuele had won the Ghent-Wevelgem, had finished second in the Paris-Roubaix and had conquered the European gold in the track pursuit, results with which he had earned the engagement in the Groupama-Fdj , the team of French champion Arnaud Demare.

Braked

