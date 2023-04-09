Drama in the province of Verona, hit by a car while on a scooter, Samuele Brognara died at the age of 15

He was only 15 years old Samuel Brognara and unfortunately he lost his life on the evening of Saturday 8 April in the province of Verona. A heartbreaking loss that shocked the community, the little boy would have had his birthday in a few days.

Shocking news, which obviously has broken hearts of all, for the family it should have been a moment of great joy, which instead turned into a drama.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Saturday 8 April. Precisely in the municipality of Oppeano, in reality the young man lived in the area of Zenowhich is still located in the province of Verona.

Samuel was on his own scooter and was probably on his way to his home. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

A person driving his Peugeot, has invested the boy, who was in his vehicle. The impact between the two was really very strong, to the point that the windscreen of the car broke down in the collision.

Subsequently Samuel ended up on the road concrete and his conditions appeared very serious right away. The police and even the health workers intervened on the spot, to submit it to all the care of the case.

The death of Samuele Brognara after the accident

The doctors immediately tried to do everything possible to save him, but once they arrived at the hospital, they had no choice but to note his excruciating death. The bruises reported, for him they turned out to be fatal.

At the moment the police are working to understand the dynamic of this accident. From what emerged it would seem that the motorist was proceeding in the same direction of travel of the young man.

There are so many people shocked by this sudden and untimely loss. Samuel would have been 16 next year April 13th, but unfortunately he will never get to celebrate this important date for him. There will be more updates on this story.