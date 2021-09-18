Orlando maldonado

Monterrey / 18.09.2021

Given the tight budget that is looming for 2022, the governor-elect, Samuel García Sepúlveda, announced that his administration will bet on the Public-Private Partnerships (APP) so that private hospitals can get into it and offer several of their services to the general population.

The elected state leader anticipated that private hospitals could subrogate some services in order to provide and cover the most vulnerable population.

He even highlighted that another of the options he has is to request financing abroad with very low and accessible rates to be able to create new infrastructure in the field of Health.

“Faced with such tough budgets, we have to innovate, we cannot sit idly by waiting for the Federation to send us resources, we have to look for APP, we have to look for financing abroad with very low rates and that help us to have infrastructure and, in terms of health, New Lion is the state with the best private hospitals and what I noticed in covid is that everyone is eager to help, “he said.

Alma Rosa Marroquín Escamilla, who presided over the transition of Health, detailed that the Tec HealthThrough its foundation, it has performed free surgeries for vulnerable patients, which they will seek to replicate with other private hospitals.