Samuel Sunderland, who plays ‘Pedrito’ in the Peruvian soap opera Back to the neighborhood, returns this year to his role as director of a short film.

After debuting in that position in the latest chapter of the successful web series Atrapados, the young actor prepares to start filming Backstab, written and directed by himself

The audiovisual project is produced by Sudaca Film and the support of the Upal University. The 16-year-old performer has experience on the big and small screen.

Sunderland He has participated in films such as Guerrero (2016), Twins without a cure (2017), Sí, mi amor (2019). He wrote and directed his first short film, Distancia (2020), which has more than 50,000 views on YouTube.

”I am nervous and very excited about this project. Although it is not my first short, it is the first time that I am going to direct one written by me, and with more actors involved. I already know the production team for the Trapped series that did us super well, so I know that this one will also do the same and I hope it is the beginning of something even bigger, “says the actor in a press release.

The short will address the issue of disloyalty in the closest environment of a teenager. Puñalada will feature a cast of national actors such as Merly Morello, Fausto Molina, Samuel Sunderland and Thiago Vernal.

The filming will be carried out in compliance with all biosafety protocols to safeguard the health and integrity of the entire production team.

