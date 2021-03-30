The communicator Samuel Suarez He spoke on social networks after the suspension of Amor y fuego was announced due to the case of coronavirus detected in a member of the production team.

Through his Instagram account called Instarándula, the well-known character expressed his concern for friends who work on the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program.

“ I have many friends working there , I hope you are well, “wrote the communicator in his stories of Instagram.

Also, he was questioned by the decision to suspend the program suddenly. “It is a strange announcement, because many programs, in the course of this pandemic, have had staff with COVID-19, but not for that they have gone off the air for several days,” he wrote.

‘Samu’ is in solidarity with colleagues from Amor y fuego. Photo: capture / Instagram

Love and fire is suspended due to coronavirus case

This Tuesday, March 30, the drivers of Love and fire They did not broadcast their program live because a positive case of coronavirus was detected.

Willax tv made public the statement that surprised the followers of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

“Dear rodriguistas: Willax Television informs that the program Amor y Fuego will not be broadcast today. If everything is resolved, as we wish, we will air again next Monday, April 5. The reason is that in our usual tests for COVID-19 a positive case was detected among the production personnel, ”reads the announcement they shared.

Love and fire, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.