Samuel Suarez, the creator of the entertainment portal “Instarándula”, has generated news in recent days due to his confrontation with the host Janet Barboza. However, this time, he worried his fans about a different matter: the communicator was admitted to a hospital in an emergency in the early hours of the morning after suffering a decompensation.

Was Samuel Suarez hospitalized?

Through a statement in the history of the social network, the former Latina reporter revealed his state of health and announced that he will temporarily leave the platform.

He said that he felt bad during the celebration of the 4th anniversary of “Instarándula”, which he carried out in the company of a group of fans. For this reason, he had to go to the emergency room at the Edgardo Rebagliati hospital.

“Yesterday (August 13), in full celebration with the ‘ratujas’, I felt a little bad and went to the Rebagliati emergency I was there all morning and tomorrow with various tests, painkillers and health tests, they almost hospitalized me, ”wrote the journalist.

Samuel Suárez mentioned that he will give priority to his health, so he will take some time and will be absent from the portal “Instarándula”, in which he informed the public on topics of national and international entertainment.

“For that reason, I want to apologize for not being able to upload the amount of gossip I have here. I will rest today and tomorrow, so that on Tuesday I will return with everything. Thank you for understanding, I know how intense the “ratujas” get when gossip is not uploaded, “he said.

Samuel Suárez was admitted in an emergency. Photo: capture Instagram / Instarándula

Samuel Suárez and his fight with Janet Barboza

Samuel Suárez monopolized the covers of the entertainment media by revealing an audio in which Janet Barboza warns him to be careful with his statements. This after the journalist described her as a “scavenger” for minimizing the work of Magaly Medina’s program.