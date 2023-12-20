In one of her recent programs, Magaly Medina referred to Samuel Suarez, entertainment journalist and creator of the Instarándula platform, and tried to minimize it after receiving Lady Guillén on her program, whom 'Urraca' criticized for her interview with Jonathan Maicelo. The ATV host also questioned 'Samu' for defending the host of 'Say it loudly'. After these statements, the new Panamericana TV member responded.

What did Magaly Medina say about Samuel Suárez?

While giving her opinion on the interview that Lady Guillén did with Jonathan Maicelo, the host Magaly Medina He spoke about Samuel Suárez and referred to him as someone who only shares the videos of showbiz characters that his followers send him despite having been a journalist in this field for several years.

Samuel Suárez worked as an entertainment reporter. Photo: LR/Instarándula/ATV composition

“He is a little guy who has come to television from I don't know where, I think he has emerged because he has a page on TikTok, on Instagram, and people, very good people, send him all the videos. He has a page called Instarándula“, he expressed.

What did Samuel Suárez respond to Magaly Medina?

After the expressions of Magaly Medina, the journalist Samuel Suarez He came out to speak out on his social networks. He defended his work of several years, in which he was not necessarily the protagonist of the entertainment news, which is why perhaps the 'Urraca' does not recognize him. Likewise, he claimed to respect the ATV presenter's career.

“To begin with, I have not felt offended. I think he really does not know who I am, the work I do (…). I think he should not know either because I am not a showbiz character and his topic is showbiz. He made it clear that, For her, the work I do is in social networks, I'm just another guy who sends videos and that's why they gave me a program. I think that, since I'm not in entertainment, it's normal that she doesn't know about my career.”, he stated.

