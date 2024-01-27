In the world of entertainment, every movement of the hosts and television figures generates great expectations. On this occasion, the focus falls on Samuel Suárez, a charismatic host better known as Samu, who recently announced his departure from the popular television program 'Todo se filtra', broadcast by Panamericana. His farewell surprised the program's followers.

Samu, a relevant figure both on television and on social networks, especially in his well-known digital space 'Instarándula', has earned the affection and respect of the public. His announcement of leaving 'Everything is leaked' led his followers to wonder about the reasons behind this decision.

YOU CAN SEE: Viviana Rivasplata remembers that Roberto Martínez was unfaithful to her: “It was a pretty big disappointment”

Why is Samuel Suárez leaving 'Everything is filtered'?

Samuel Suarez He thanked the public who watched the program and revealed that his departure from 'Todo se filtra' was due to personal reasons, which he did not detail publicly, but assured that this decision was made on good terms with the channel.

“I want to thank you, take advantage of these seconds, to all the people who have been with me during this time in 'Everything is filtered'. Yesterday, at 11 p.m., I had a personal issue,” she said.

The presenter took the opportunity to emphasize his gratitude towards Panamericana Television and the production team, who showed an understanding and respectful attitude towards his decision. In this way, the young communicator leaves Peruvian television shortly after having premiered his program, at the end of December 2023.

“They could have given me a but or something, but on the contrary. They (the producers of 'Everything leaks') have helped me a lot. My producer totally understood me, but I can no longer continue leading the program,” she commented.

In addition to hosting the show, Samu has her own news channel called Instarándula. Photo: Instagram

Did Andrés Hurtado say goodbye to Samuel in Panamericana?

Andrés Hurtado, who was Samu's last guest on the program, took advantage of the space to congratulate him and commented that Samu He is calm and that he has not ended his employment relationship with Panamericana TV on bad terms.

“Samu is very nice with the channel, don't go speculating things, he is very fresh, he is calm, he is fine, he has to do personal topics,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto makes a mea culpa for “having confused many people” about inclusive language

'Everything is filtered' will have a new driver

With the departure of Samuel Suárez, 'Everything is filtered' is looking for a new host who can fill the void left by the popular 'Samu'. Given this, the communicator confirmed that Panamericana Televisión will announce his replacement next Monday, which generates expectations among the program's followers.

“On Monday they will find out who will be in charge of the program. They haven't gossiped about anything to me, they have kept it under lock and key,” she said. The program continues, let's see who the new host is, I'm still very happy,” he said.