He was not silent. The entertainment journalist Samuel Suarez, founder of the web portal Instarándula, harshly referred to Latina TV for having launched a survey in which the audience would decide if they want to continue seeing Melissa Paredes on screen as host of Mujeres al command after saying goodbye to the magazine.

A week after leading MAM, Melissa Paredes thanked the opportunity to be part of the morning show and said goodbye. Regarding this, Latina launched a survey on her Instagram platform to vote on the possible return of the actress to lead the television space.

This fact generated an unsatisfactory reaction in the communicator ‘Samu’, who chose to use his account instarandula to comment on the event.

Samuel Suárez attacks Latina for mistreatment of Melissa Paredes

The communicator expressed his displeasure with the latest actions carried out by Latina on her social networks by putting the permanence of Melissa Paredes as host of MAM to a vote, taking into account the rain of criticism and sexist and sexist attacks that she will receive from the audience, who does not endorse his latest decisions at this time.

“Those from Latina passed… I have nothing against them, it has been my home for many years, but I have to be very objective with my opinions and with what I see. Why don’t they put their other talents up for a vote?”, he began by saying through his stories.

“If someone’s job is going to depend on what the people think on social networks, why don’t we put if we like that as the host of Yo Soy, or if she should continue on the news?”, he added.

“Of course, since she is a Melissa Paredes (…) we expose her to a vote, we open the accounts so that everyone can give their opinion, insult her and decide whether she will work here or not,” Suárez said.

Likewise, the journalist ended his statement by saying that both Mujeres al command and the Latina channel owe the actress an apology. “ The correct thing now would be for both Latina and MAM to make a public apology for the humiliation of Melissa Paredes because the woman was not going to say anything, she is desperate for work, to earn money”, pointed out the young journalist.

Karla Tarazona believes that it is too soon for Melissa Paredes to return to driving

The businesswoman Karla Tarazona gave her opinion on the appearance of Melissa Paredes in Women in command. In this regard, the former host of said television space said that the return of the also actress to the screens seemed very fast, since she considered that she should have waited a little longer so as not to be exposed to public criticism.

“You have to have your pants on to stand up and expose yourself in that way after what happened, since, being a public person, you will be judged (…) Given the circumstances, I think he should have saved himself a little and waited a little longer to go out in front of a program, ”said Christian Domínguez’s ex-partner.