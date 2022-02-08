Since his return to the screens, This is Habacilar has generated great controversy in the viewing public due to the change in format compared to the program of the 2000s and the inclusion of members of This is war. The latter was what generated the greatest rejection in the audience, which was directly reflected in the criticism received on social networks.

To this has been added the low rating obtained by the television space of America in recent days, for which the upper echelons of the channel decided to hasten the return of EEG. However, Samuel Suárez, creator of instarandula, considered that the new show does not make a low rating and stated that several other programs would like to have their numbers.

Samuel Suárez defends the rating of Esto es Habacilar

The Entertainment journalist highlighted that the audience achieved by Esto es Habacilar is not low, although it is not what was expected by the production and what it used to achieve This is war. In this sense, the popular “Samu” understood the decision to abandon this proposal and return to the competition reality show.

“There are 12 tuning points, it is not a bad rating. Many programs would like to have eight or nine points, they would be happy. There are many people in networks who do not know and are making fun of it, but in reality they are not bad figures. What does happen is that, compared to EEG that gave you 17, 18 and even 20 points, it does look a bit bad, “he explained.

“Things are like this: if EEG gave me 16 or 17 points on its bad days, as a producer I invest in something that has to give me better results. So, if it gives me less, I pick it up and return to the previous format. And not because it’s a bad program, but because it doesn’t meet expectations,” he said.

Samuel Suárez thinks about the risks he runs This is Habacilar

Another of the inconveniences that Esto es Habacilar has had to face are the complaints of the participants, who have accused the production of having little protection in the challenges and mistreating them in the previous hours. Regarding this, Samuel Suárez expressed that in these times of social networks, anyone could put a program in trouble just with a story or a video.

“Now, it is only enough for the participant to come out crying on her social networks and it goes viral. It sinks you, they destroy you and the next day they close the program. Above denounced (…). It is very true, those of us who have the cell phone in our hands are the ones who have the power. Better never do a contest program again and continue with your ‘little warriors’.”, he concluded.